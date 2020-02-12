Essex County woman returns to compete on 'Survivor'

Using that logic, the returnee had prepped for Winners at War by re-watching seasons past to "get to know" her possible competitors.

"The first time I went in, I felt like I had no idea what I was doing," she said, thinking back to 2011. "I was just throwing things against the wall and hoping they would stick."

Though she had practiced skills like fire making, fish skinning and shelter building back then, this time around she focused on balancing exercises and puzzle practice.

On top of various puzzles bought on online, Clarke said she even re-watched puzzle challenges from earlier Survivor seasons "just in case they repeated them."

Winners will lose

In the nearly 10 years since Clarke won the TV series, game-play and strategies have changed course.

"Going out there, a part of me hoped and thought that I could adapt to the new style of play, but I was definitely nervous," she said. "I definitely had hoped that, because I might be playing with people from the older seasons, that I wouldn't be alone in feeling uncomfortable."

But, she added, it was hard to judge how any returnee would play this time around, because, she said, people change.