GLENS FALLS — All are invited to a night out at the 140-year-old Great Hall at St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School in downtown Glens Falls for its Sham'rocking Trivia Night and fundraiser.

The event will kick off with an hour of music, food and drinks, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a two-hour game of trivia, in which individuals or teams up to four can take their best shot at answering questions from a variety of categories and compete for the $500 grand prize. The evening will also include food, raffles, a silent auction and more. The event is open to the public.

Local entertainer Tim Sokol of “A Venue” will MC the trivia and music, and guests will enjoy free appetizers and desserts. A cash bar will be available for beer, wine and soft drink purchases. The silent auction will consist of themed baskets curated by SMSA Pre-K through eighth grade families. Baskets will contain fun themes such as: spa, garden, sports, wine and others. All proceeds will benefit the students and programs of SMSA.

“We wanted to offer our parents and faculty a night out as a sign of our appreciation for making this school such a special place,” said the Rev. Scott VanDerveer, pastor of the school. “It made sense to invite the public in to share a fun trivia night with us in our gorgeous Great Hall and have a chance to win prizes. It’s a win-win-win.”

Trivia Night tickets can be purchased individually for $10 online at smsaschool.org/trivia or in person following Mass Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls.

For more information, call 518-792-3178.