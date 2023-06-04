SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Concerts in the Park, another mainstay of summer fun in South Glens Falls, will return this year after taking the pandemic years off — albeit with a twist.

“What’s different this year is the date and time,” explained Cheryl Lawyer, president of the South Glens Falls/Town of Moreau Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the summer series. “The suggestion was made by the (Concerts in the Park) committee that we give it a shot for Saturday evenings from 5-7 p.m.”

The concert series will still be held at the pavilion at the South Glens Falls Historical Park.

In past years, Lawyer said that the concerts were held on Tuesday evenings and began at 4 p.m. The committee decided to move the time in order to attract more families to the events, but also a more diverse offering of performers to provide “a little bit of something for everybody.”

“When we first announced it, and it wasn’t a big announcement, it was just on Facebook, we were inundated with bands who said, ‘oh, I’d love to play, I’d love to play.’”

One of those new acts will be “The Noise of Summer,” an a cappella group which features some familiar faces.

“Some former South High students are in the groups,” Lawyer said. “So we’re looking forward to seeing some of our old friends.”

Lawyer said she hopes to attract classical and instrumental groups in future years as well.

In addition to the new time and new sounds, new foods are slated to get in on the act.

“We’re looking for food vendors,” Lawyer said. “Five to 7 p.m., it’s dinner time. … There is no fee for a food vendor to join.”

The change of concert dates has drawn concern from village officials about a potential conflict with parking at nearby Sorrentino’s Delicatessen & Market. They worry that once the area around the pavilion is full, cars would spill over into the deli’s parking lot, which was not an issue in the past due to it being closed on Tuesdays. Lawyer said she plans to coordinate with the Sorrentino’s staff to make sure the new date does not impede their business.

“I think with the later hours, it’s not gonna be as much of an issue,” she said. “But we will have volunteers helping direct traffic and making sure that (concertgoers) are respectful of where they should park.”

Lawyer said she thinks the new day and time will better serve the people of the community, who oftentimes have to balance an evening out with their family with busy work schedules.

Despite the parking concern, Lawyer, who also works as the director of marketing and outreach for the Moreau Community Center, said the reception for the concerts’ return has been very positive and enthusiastic.

“I hear thing here in the center everyday about, ‘oh, I’m so excited to have the concerts in the park again,’” she said. “It brings everybody out, and allows an opportunity for us to be a community, make friends, and just have happy time together.”

The lineup for this season includes “Broken Spurs Band,” July 1; “Marcabes,” July 8; “Noise of Summer” — a cappella, July 15; “Just Looking Band,” July 22; “Rustic Spirit,” July 29; “Super Mega Ultra,” Aug. 5; “Harmonic Duo,” Aug. 12; and “Heard,” Aug 19.

For more information, contact the South Glens Falls/Town of Moreau Chamber of Commerce by calling 518-290-1626.