BALLSTON SPA — The 178th Saratoga County Fair hosted by the Saratoga County Agricultural Society kicks off Tuesday at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds.
New this year, children 12 and younger are free at the gate. General admission is $12 daily or weekly tickets are available for $40 per person. Active military are free and retired military with ID are 25% off.
Wednesday is Senior Day offering $5 admission for seniors 65 and older. Thursday is THINKDifferently Day with special event pricing at the gate between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Entertainment in the grandstand starts with the Double M Rodeo on Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 7:30 p.m., followed by the crowd favorite demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with an encore at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion will feature Grit and Whiskey (7 p.m. Tuesday), Big Sky Country (7:30 p.m. Saturday) and “American Idol” finalist Madison Vandenburg at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by Shades of Grey. Other acts include Grit N Grace (7 p.m. Wednesday) and Cryin’ Out Loud starting at 5 p.m. Sunday.
All attendees must be 21 years of age or older to enter after 7 p.m.
Daily attractions include The Marvelous Mutts, The Ninja Experience, The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, The Butterfly Encounter, Granpa Cratchet, Eudora Petting Zoo, Wild Wheels Wall of Death and Brian Ruth Masters of the Chainsaw at select times.
The midway by Amusements of America starts spinning at noon daily and features fan favorites such as Rock n Roll, Pharaoh’s Fury, Giant Gondola Wheel, Drop Tower and the Back Spin spinning coaster. Ride-all-day hand stamps are available for $20.
The buildings and vendors open daily at 10 a.m.
As always, the Saratoga County Fair offers free parking in lots A, D and E with a free shuttle service from lot D.
For more information visit saratogacountyfairgrounds.org or follow them on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.