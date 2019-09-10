SARATOGA SPRINGS — Celebrity cook, TV personality and author Rachael Ray will be at Northshire Bookstore next month to promote her new cookbook.
The meet and greet event will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 17, where she will be celebrating the release of her new book, "Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life: A Cookbook," which features 123 recipes and 25 essays.
Tickets are available at northshire.com and are required to attend. They cost $34.24 which includes tax for admission of one, a pre-signed hardcover copy of the book and access to the meet and greet line.
Ray is a 1986 graduate of Lake George Central School and hosted a cooking benefit for 16 years to benefit the school and charities in the area. The last benefit was held in 2016.
Her daytime talk show airs during the week at 2 p.m. on NBC, which features cooking, guests and more.
