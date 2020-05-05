Rachael Ray creates new shows from the kitchen of her Lake Luzerne home

LAKE LUZERNE — These days, the home of TV's "Rachael Ray Show" is the home of Rachael Ray.

"This was our safe place," said the show's star via Zoom on Friday.

For much of the past month, Rachael and husband, John Cusimano have been creating the show from their Lake Luzerne kitchen.

Armed only with an iPhone and a personal computer, they record the cooking segments and Zoom interviews with guests.

"Oh, we're the whole shebang. This is it, you're looking at it," laughed Rachael.

The couple upgraded their home's internet access so they can ship segments to New York City to be edited into shows.

Rachael says they're working harder at home than they do in New York, recording, producing and preparing.

They order some food from the internet, some they get at Price Chopper and Hannaford, and all of it goes through a two-hour cleaning process led by John.

"He's ruined all of our clothes, which are just sweatpants, so it's OK, but everything we own has bleach dots," she said.

When they're recording in New York, the crew and sometimes the audience gets to enjoy Rachael's creations. In Lake Luzerne, it's loaded into containers and left on an outdoor shelf for family and close friends to pick up

"Every day it's like a bird feeder for humans. All the food that we're processing for the shows goes outside," she said.

She's at home here and she's hoping that comes across to viewers.

"There ain't a lot of hair and makeup going on here, so it's a different kind of intimacy that I think we've established with our viewers and honestly it feels good," she said.

And the couple is doing good — pledging $4 million in COVID-19-related relief to make sure families, kids and pets don't go hungry during the pandemic.

Ray and Cusimano are, of course, eating well, getting takeout just once during the pandemic, at The Harvest, the Queensbury restaurant that named a pizza after Ray.

Rachael says they plan to keep creating the show at their home until it's safe to return to New York.