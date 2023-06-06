The Ambrosia Diner in Queensbury has partnered with Avery Kellington, actress and producer, and Peter Fenton, playwright and producer, who are bringing Fenton’s dramedy play “Abandon All Hope” to the stage in New York City.

Kellington, Fenton and Gorman Ruggiero, “Abandon All Hope” director and longtime Painted Pony Ranch owner, will host a dinner for the cast at The Ambrosia Diner on Wednesday.

The diner owners will be offering a special dessert named in honor of the play’s leading role, a devilish demon portrayed by Kellington, whose earthly name was Hope Ambrosia.

Kellington said she has fallen in love with the play due to the originality of the characters and their relationships.

“From the moment Peter shared an early draft of the script with me, I’ve been entranced by Teresa (Hope) and the intense, provocative world of ‘Abandon All Hope,’” Kellington said.

“Our cast is rehearsing here — and we are grateful to the Ambrosia Diner of Queensbury to be open to hosting our dinner and creating a special dessert for our show.”

Fenton said they could not have picked out a better diner to partner with and is excited to see where they can take the show from Off-Broadway.

“Part of what I love to see in the development of this play is how we’ve been able to bring people together in a way that just fits,” he said.

Dinner with the cast will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. Fenton and Kellington will be posting on social media and hope to pack the diner.

“We’re keeping the dessert under wraps, much like the ending of ‘Abandon All Hope,’” Kellington said. “But I guarantee it will be sinfully delicious.”

“Abandon All Hope” will be staged as part of the fifth annual Rogue Theater Festival, which will be held at Theatre Row on 42nd Street in New York City.

The show takes inspiration from “The Good Place,” “Knives Out,” and Jean-Paul Sartre’s “No Exit” as it explores ethics, organized Christianity, and identity with clever wit and a streak of dark comedy.

The play is directed by actor and New York City theater veteran Gorman Ruggiero. Ruggiero has worked on shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and short-film Calf Rope.

The “Abandon All Hope” world premiere will be a sold-out single performance at Theatre Row on Saturday at 7 p.m. Fenton and Kellington are seeking opportunities for the play to continue its run Off-Broadway or regionally, with eyes on a potential Broadway run sometime in the future.