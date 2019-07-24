THURSDAY
Summerland presents ‘Romantic Russians’
GLENS FALLS — Summerland Music Society’s 10th anniversary season at Crandall Public Library continues with “Romantic Russians” at 7 p.m. Thursday at 251 Glen St.
The show will highlight Rachmaninoff’s epic “Sonata for Cello and Piano in G Minor, Op. 19.” Written in 1901, this large-scale work is notable for its equally virtuosic treatment of both instruments. The concert will also include music by 19th century Russian composers Reinhold Glière and Mikhail Glinka. Featured performers are Charlie Powers, cello (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra), Aimee Tsuchiya, piano and Christopher Bush, clarinet.
The event is presented in partnership with the library's Folklife Center. Admission is free, with donations appreciated. For more information, visit www.summerlandmusicsociety.com.
THURSDAY
Chris Brubeck's Triple Play
HUDSON FALLS — Chris Brubeck’s Triple Play, featuring Peter Madcat Ruth and Joel Brown, will perform at The Strand Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 210 Main St.
Grammy-nominated composer Chris Brubeck is an award-winning composer. Triple Play is an acoustic jazz-funk-blues-Americana trio with Joel Brown on guitar and Peter Madcat Ruth on harmonica and Chris on bass, trombone and piano.
Tickets are $15. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org or www.chrisbrubeckstripleplay.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
GEM Fest in downtown Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Entertainment and Music Festival, better known as GEM Fest, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday in downtown Glens Falls.
GEM Fest has been adopted by local nonprofit organization Art in the Public Eye and has backing from the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, New York State Council on the Arts and local business sponsors.
Glen Street will be shut down to accommodate an outdoor stage. Headlining bands include Candy Ambulance, Switch Mob, Chestnut Grove and Between Now and Forever. Bands will be at venues throughout downtown Glens Falls including Mean Max, Downtown Social, Davidson Brothers, Park 26 and on the Glen Street stage.
New for 2019 is GEMbouree, a family festival in Glens Falls City Park from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be kids’ activities, music, chalk fest, a bounce house, live painting and kid-friendly vendors. On Friday night, a family-friendly film will be shown in the park as part of APE’s Outdoor Cinema program.
Also new this year is a full weekend of entertainment at the newly renovated Park Theater. Most of GEM Fest is free to attend. Visit the APE website at www.artinthepubliceye.org or Facebook page for more details and for ticket information.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY
‘Bright Star’ by Lake George Youtheatre
LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Youtheatre will present the musical “Bright Star,” at 1 p.m. Thursday and at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Lake George High School, 381 Canada St.
Inspired by a real event, this original musical tells a tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. Tickets are $12. For more information, go to www.lgyoutheatre.com/.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Adirondack Theatre Festival: ‘Sequence’
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will present “Sequence,” a scientific thriller directed by Marshall Pailet, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
In the thriller, two people are asked to confront the true meanings behind the idea of “luck,” and guessing right and wrong can have dire (and fatal) consequences. For tickets, go to www.woodtheater.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Smoke Eaters Jamboree
WARRENSBURG —The Smoke Eaters Jamboree, sponsored by the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co., will open at 6 p.m. Friday and at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Warrensburg Recreation Field, Library Avenue. The event features a carnival, rides, games of chance, an auction, booming fireworks, food, live music by Skeeter Creek, and more.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
‘Willy Wonka’
CORINTH — Adirondack Center Stage’s Summer Theatre Workshop, a summer theater program for youth ages 8-18, will perform “Willy Wonka,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Corinth High School Auditorium, 105 Oak St.
The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale.
Tickets are $10 for adults, seniors and students. For reserved seating, call 518-744-7396.
FRIDAY
Special Tour — Hidden Histories
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will offer “Hidden Histories,” a special Hyde House tour from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 161 Warren St. The tour will examine hidden and little-known facts about the permanent collection artworks. The tour costs $15 for members; $20 for non-members. To RSVP, call 518-792-1761.
FRIDAY
Vivid From Connecticut with Tumbling Dice
LAKE GEORGE — See Vivid From Connecticut perform live with the Tumbling Dice from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., as part of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series.The series includes a beer and wine garden and is family- and dog-friendly. Each concert features an opening act followed by the headliner. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Live at The Strand: Monsters of Rock
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theater will host Monsters of Rock from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 210 Main St. The show is a live musical and visual tribute to hair bands and metal bands of the ‘80s featuring the five-piece band Monsters of Rock. Admission is $10; kids 12 and under are free. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
SATURDAY
Glens Falls Kiwanis Million Dollar Duck Race
GLENS FALLS — The annual Million Dollar Duck Race and Family Fun Day will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Haviland Cove Park, Bush Street. The park will be filled with child-friendly activities including a bounce house, lawn games, a DJ, pony rides, petty zoo, special characters and a food booth.
Proceeds from the Duck Race benefit various community nonprofit organizations in and around the tri-county area, including the Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation.
SATURDAY
StreetFest 2019 in Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA — StreetFest will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga. The festival includes shopping, sidewalk sales, nonstop live entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors, food, a farmers market, fun and an array of kids activities.
The live music will conclude with the 1st NY Alumni Corps Performance (volunteer Fife & Drum Corp) performing/marching down Montcalm Street. Kids’ activities will include caricatures, clown, face painting, balloons and balloon animals by Penelope the Clown, a variety of kids’ games, Outer Space Kids Zone, Healthy Kids Zone and more. Admission is free.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Saratoga County Fair
BALLSTON SPA — The 178th Saratoga County Fair hosted by the Saratoga County Agricultural Society is underway at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds.
New this year, children 12 and younger are free at the gate. General admission is $12 daily or weekly tickets are available for $40 per person. Active military are free and retired military with ID are 25% off.
The crowd favorite demolition derby will be held at the grandstand at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with an encore at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion will feature “American Idol” finalist Madison Vandenburg at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by Shades of Grey. Other acts include Big Sky Country at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Cryin’ Out Loud starting at 5 p.m. Sunday. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older to enter after 7 p.m.
For more information visit saratogacountyfairgrounds.org or follow them on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.