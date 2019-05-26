{{featured_button_text}}

Hardcover fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Putnam

2. “The 18th Abduction” by Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

3. “The Night Window” by Dean Koontz. Bantam

4. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel. Delacorte

5. “Redemption” by David Baldacci. Grand Central

6. “Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andrews. St Martin’s

7. “The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake. Flatiron

8. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford. Putnam

9. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin. Bantam

10. “The Big Kahuna” by Evanovich/Evanovich. Putnam

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Howard Stern Comes Again” by Howard Stern. Simon & Schuster

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. Crown

3. “Everything Is F(ASTERISK)cked” by Mark Manson. Harper

4. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough. Simon & Schuster

5. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis. HarperCollins Leadership

6. “The British Are Coming” by Rick Atkinson. Holt

7. “Own Your Everyday” by Jordan Lee Dooley. WaterBrook

8. “The Proximity Principle” by Ken Coleman. Ramsey

9. “The Latte Factor” by Bach/Mann. Atria

10. “Sacred Duty” by Tom Cotton. Morrow

Mass market paperbacks

1. “Past Tense” by Lee Child. Dell

2. “The Gray Ghost” by Cussler/Burcell. Putnam

3. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor. Pocket

4. “Field of Bones” by J.A. Jance. Morrow

5. “Sweet Vengeance” by Fern Michaels. Zebra

6. “Red Alert” by Patterson/Karp. Vision

7. “Texas Skies” by Debbie Macomber. Mira

8. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci. Vision

9. “Come Sundown” by Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

10. “The Summer Retreat” by Sheila Roberts. Mira

Trade paperback

1. “The Mueller Report” Scribner

2. “The Mister” by E.L. James. Vintage

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. Penguin

4. “I Will Teach You to Be Rich” by Ramit Sethi. Workman

5. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris. Harper

6. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn. Morrow

7. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts. Griffin

8. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware. Scout

9. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson. Grand Central

10. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly. Grand Central

