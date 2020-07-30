Twiddle pulls out of Lake George drive-in concert; event in limbo

"We are very sorry to report that our Lake George shows are canceled this weekend. Our team spent the last 48 hours working through every possible scenario to not only make sure that the experience would be as great as possible given the current guidelines but to make sure the event was safe in every way. We are just as upset and sad as you are and wanted nothing more than to play live again for all of you. We are extremely sorry, but safety has to be first and foremost. Tickets are available for refunds at point of purchase, and we are working on something special for all those that had a ticket."