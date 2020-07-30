Twiddle pulls out of Lake George drive-in concert; event in limbo

LAKE GEORGE — A drive-in concert scheduled for the festival space in the village is without its headliner, following a series of events and enactment of new guidelines by the governor's office.
The three-day show, which would have featured nine sets from Twiddle, a Castleton, Vermont-based jam band, was set to start Friday night and continue Saturday and Sunday afternoon but is now in limbo.
The band announced late Wednesday night it would not be coming to the venue to perform as originally planned. The band performed the previous three years at the festival as the headliner.
Drive-in concerts are set to take place on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Charles R. Wood Park.
A statement shared on the band's Facebook page and shared by the Adirondack Independence Music Festival reads as follows:
"We are very sorry to report that our Lake George shows are canceled this weekend. Our team spent the last 48 hours working through every possible scenario to not only make sure that the experience would be as great as possible given the current guidelines but to make sure the event was safe in every way. We are just as upset and sad as you are and wanted nothing more than to play live again for all of you. We are extremely sorry, but safety has to be first and foremost. Tickets are available for refunds at point of purchase, and we are working on something special for all those that had a ticket."
The annual AIM Festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 5-6 in Lake George at Charles R. Wood Park, but the coronavirus pandemic has made large gatherings like concerts impossible. Public gatherings are not allowed to exceed 150 people, as per state guidelines.
The drive-in concert with Twiddle was meant as a replacement, and was the first in a series of drive-in events organizers were planning.
Festival promoter Dave Ehmann remained optimistic Tuesday night, saying everyone will receive refunds and he has hopes another band or two will play this weekend in the village.
"Who knows maybe we will still have another band or two play this weekend," he wrote on Facebook.
Ehmann did not respond to requests seeking comment Thursday as of noon.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced new restrictions this week, following a drive-in concert Saturday night in the Hamptons featuring The Chainsmokers, which did not follow state social distancing guidelines. Videos surfaced online that showed people dancing together and crowding the stage.
New York's governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend.
Cuomo concentrated most of his conference call Tuesday with members of the media on the "egregious social distancing violations" at the Hamptons concert.
The new guidelines state that attendees would not be allowed out of their vehicles unless to use the restrooms or if there is an emergency. Additional guidelines said concert-goers must wear a mask outside of their vehicles.
Village Mayor Robert Blais said he understands Twiddle's decision to pull out of the event, but added he felt badly for Ehmann, who spent weeks putting the festival together and was in constant communication with village officials.
"It would have been a nice thing for the village and the community to get back to some normalcy with a concert, but asking people in this atmosphere and this climate, with the weather forecast the way it was, to stay inside a car would have been extremely difficult," Blais said.
Another drive-in concert at Vernon Downs was also canceled. The progressive rock band moe. was set to perform Friday and Saturday nights, but is now offering a streaming concert to fans.
