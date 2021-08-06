Skeeter Creek performing in Lake George park

LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake Summer Concert Series continues tonight (Aug. 6) at Shepard Park, Canada Street. The show is free to the public and food and beverages are available for purchase.
Headlining the show and performing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. is Skeeter Creek, a top country band in northeastern New York.
Skeeter Creek has won numerous awards throughout a 19year career, including:
• Post Star Country Band of the Year 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
• Metroland Country Band of the Year 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
• Times Union Country Band of the Year 2016 through 2021
• Gazette Best Regional Band 2018, 2020
• North Country Music Awards for Band of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year (Dave Ahl), Female Vocalist of the Year (Renee Lussier-Ahl) and Musician of the Year (Dominic Paratore) in 2014-15.
Skeeter Creek has opened for many national acts, including the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band at the Times Union Center and for George Jones at the Glens Falls Civic Center.
Opening the show is the popular Capital District party band, The Schmooze. For the past 15 years, The Schmooze has been rocking fans with their versions of rock, pop, country and dance hits.