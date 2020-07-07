Rock the Dock Music Festival canceled, rescheduled for 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Rock the Dock will be floated to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday on social media.

The annual music festival held at the docks of the Lake George Steamboat Co. was scheduled for Aug. 14. A portion of the ticket proceeds benefits The Fund for Lake George.

Organizers released the following statement:

"We did not make any announcements until now because we were hopeful that the summer months would mitigate this virus, we would be able to return to normal and have a desperately needed good time with some good vibes. But with the current resurgent state of the virus and its rapid spread throughout the country, it would be foolish for us to hold a music festival right now."

For those who purchased tickets, this year's will be good for 2021, but refunds will be offered by calling 518-668-5777, ext. 4.