Eastbound Jesus, Let's Be Leonard, Wild Adriatic and more among Eddies Music Awards nominees

SCHENECTADY — The best of the Capital Region music scene will be on display as part of the second annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards to be held at 6 p.m. April 5 at Proctor’s Theater.
The Eddies Music Awards features an eclectic mix of 34 categories which include classical music to jazz to jam bands as well as the people who cover the music scene will be recognized.
Some new categories include The Hang which will award the best place to take in a show and other new categories such as Country Cover band of the Year, Music Recording Studio and Record Label of the Year.
“Adding the country cover band category allowed us to separate and nominate more country artists, and we separated metal and hard rock music from punk and hard core for similar reasons,” said Jim Murphy, co-founder and co-organizer in a news release. “And the absence of recording studio and record label categories last year was an oversight we had to fix.”
Some of the nominees include local ties such as Wild Adriatic of Saratoga Springs who were nominated for Rock/Pop Artist of the Year; Greenwich’s Eastbound Jesus nominated for Americana Artist of the Year and Let’s Be Leonard of Saratoga Springs nominated for Jam Band of the Year.
The Eddies Music Awards nomination process involved 40 members of the music community including artists, members of the media and others working in the music industry. “There were exactly 25 meetings in small groups over more than two months,” said Rachel Hamlin, who is serving as administrator of this year’s awards process. “The judges took the task very seriously.”
Roughly 100 local members of the music community have been invited to vote for winners among the nominees.
The Eddies Music Awards will feature performances by a number of artists across many genres, including several collaborations between acts. Performers will be announced in March.
To coincide with the Eddies, the Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020 who will include: The Accents, Blotto, The Fidelitys, Hal Ketchum, Lena Spencer and John Sykes.
A dinner and induction ceremony will be held for this group on March 9 at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.