Eastbound Jesus, Let's Be Leonard, Wild Adriatic and more among Eddies Music Awards nominees
Eastbound Jesus, Let's Be Leonard, Wild Adriatic and more among Eddies Music Awards nominees

Wild Adriatic

Wild Adriatic of Saratoga Springs was nominated for Rock/Pop Artist of the Year in the second annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards.

 courtesy photo

SCHENECTADY — The best of the Capital Region music scene will be on display as part of the second annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards to be held at 6 p.m. April 5 at Proctor’s Theater.

The Eddies Music Awards features an eclectic mix of 34 categories which include classical music to jazz to jam bands as well as the people who cover the music scene will be recognized.

Some new categories include The Hang which will award the best place to take in a show and other new categories such as Country Cover band of the Year, Music Recording Studio and Record Label of the Year.

“Adding the country cover band category allowed us to separate and nominate more country artists, and we separated metal and hard rock music from punk and hard core for similar reasons,” said Jim Murphy, co-founder and co-organizer in a news release. “And the absence of recording studio and record label categories last year was an oversight we had to fix.”

Some of the nominees include local ties such as Wild Adriatic of Saratoga Springs who were nominated for Rock/Pop Artist of the Year; Greenwich’s Eastbound Jesus nominated for Americana Artist of the Year and Let’s Be Leonard of Saratoga Springs nominated for Jam Band of the Year.

The Eddies Music Awards nomination process involved 40 members of the music community including artists, members of the media and others working in the music industry. “There were exactly 25 meetings in small groups over more than two months,” said Rachel Hamlin, who is serving as administrator of this year’s awards process. “The judges took the task very seriously.”

Roughly 100 local members of the music community have been invited to vote for winners among the nominees.

The Eddies Music Awards will feature performances by a number of artists across many genres, including several collaborations between acts. Performers will be announced in March.

To coincide with the Eddies, the Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020 who will include: The Accents, Blotto, The Fidelitys, Hal Ketchum, Lena Spencer and John Sykes.

A dinner and induction ceremony will be held for this group on March 9 at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

Nominees

Here are 2020 Thomas Edison Music Awards nominees:

Solo or Duo Artist of the Year

  • The Age
  • Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
  • Taina Asili
  • The Parlor
  • Sean Rowe
  • The Sea The Sea

Alt / Indie Artist of the Year

  • The Abyssmals
  • Candy Ambulance
  • Greens
  • Laveda
  • Pony in the Pancake
  • Sky Furrows

Punk Artist / Hardcore Artist of the Year

  • Blood Blood Blood
  • Brick by Brick
  • Eternal Crimes
  • Mystery Girl
  • Prince Daddy and the Hyena
  • Spell Runner

Metal / Hard Rock Artist of the Year

  • Black Electric
  • The Clay People
  • Dirt Church
  • Drug Church
  • Greasefire
  • Johnny Booth

Jam Band of the Year

  • Ampevene
  • Annie in the Water
  • Glass Pony
  • Hartley’s Encore
  • Let’s Be Leonard
  • The Purple Stuff

Rock/Pop Artist of the Year

  • Jocelyn and Chris Arndt
  • Bear Grass
  • Girl Blue
  • Sirsy
  • State Champs
  • Wild Adriatic

Solo or Duo Artist of the Year (Cover)

  • Chris Dollard
  • Dos Amigos
  • PJ Duo
  • Erin Harkes
  • Carmen Lookshire
  • Rich Ortiz

Party Cover Band of the Year

  • The Accents
  • The AudioStars
  • Bad Chaperones
  • Funk Evolution
  • New York Players
  • The Refrigerators
  • Country Cover Band of the Year
  • Big Sky Country
  • The Kyle Bourgault Band
  • Moonshine Junkies
  • Red Haired Strangers
  • Skeeter Creek
  • Whisky Highway

Country / Bluegrass Artist of the Year

  • Blind Crow
  • Dyer Switch Band
  • Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys
  • The Gibson Brothers
  • Three Quarter North
  • Marty Wendell

Americana Artist of the Year

  • Eastbound Jesus
  • The Lazy Suns
  • The Mckrells
  • The Nellies
  • North & South Dakotas
  • Zan & the Winter Folk

Blues Artist of the Year

  • Amy Ryan Band
  • Annie and the Hedonists
  • The George Fletcher Blues Band
  • The Resonators
  • Soul Sky
  • Wyld Blu

Folk / Traditional Artist of the Year

  • Drank The Gold
  • Lost Radio Rounders
  • Michael Jerling
  • John Kirk and Trish Miller
  • The Sea The Sea
  • Bob Warren

DJ of the Year

  • DeeJay Element
  • DJ Ketchup
  • DJ Siroc
  • DJTGIF
  • DJ Trumastr
  • Intell Hayesfield

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year

  • JB aka Dirty Moses
  • Johnny 2 Phones
  • KATANI
  • OHZHE
  • Promise the Unbreakable
  • Selli Paper

Electronica Artist of the Year

  • Bare Mattress
  • Horse Apples
  • Major Niño
  • Money Montage
  • Raisi K. (The Raisin Man)
  • Soo Do Koo

R&B/Soul Artist of the Year

  • The Age
  • Charles O’more
  • Pink Nois
  • Lee Reh
  • Souly Had
  • Victory Soul Orchestra

World Music Artist of the Year

  • Taina Asili y La Banda Rebelde
  • Golfstrom
  • Heard
  • Robanic
  • Sten & Maria Z
  • Alex Torres & his Latin Orchestra

Classical Artist of the Year

  • Albany Pro Musica
  • Capital Region Wind Ensemble
  • Empire State Youth Orchestra
  • Musicians of Ma’alwyck
  • Saint Rose Camerata
  • Schenectady Symphony Orchestra

Jazz Artist of the Year

  • Joe Barna
  • Michael Benedict
  • Peg Delaney
  • Chuck Lamb
  • Dylan Perrillo
  • Keith Pray

Promoter of the Year

  • Greg Bell (Guthrie Bell Productions)
  • Ted Etoll (Step Up Presents)
  • Mona Golub (Music Haven Concert Series)
  • Peter Lesser (The Egg)
  • Margie Rosenkranz (Eighth Step)
  • “On the Verge” Presenter of the Year
  • Asylum Albany
  • Bee Sides Cassettes
  • Chateau Shows
  • Little Booking Agency
  • Place for Jazz
  • Super Dark Collective

Live Production Crew of the Year

  • Aces
  • Albany Audio
  • Denis Entertainment Group
  • High Peaks Sound
  • Live Sound Inc
  • Specialized Audio-Visual Inc.

Record Label of the Year

  • Albany Records
  • Cacophone Records
  • Equal Vision
  • Five Kill Records
  • Magnetic Eye Records
  • Upstate Records

Best Hang

  • Chrome
  • Desperate Annie’s
  • The Low Beat
  • Oh Bar
  • Olde English Pub
  • Speakeasy 518
  • Music Recording Studio of the Year
  • AAA Recording Studio
  • Blue Sky Recording
  • Don Fury Recording Studio
  • Hyland Recording
  • Overit Studios
  • White Lake Music & Post

Arts Publication of the Year

  • The Chronicle
  • The Collaborative
  • Nippertown
  • NYS Music
  • Preview (Times Union)
  • The Spot 518

Music Journalist of the Year

  • Amy Biancolli
  • Katie Cusack
  • Michael Hallisey
  • Indiana Nash
  • Jim Shahen
  • Tamani Wooley

Radio DJ of the Year

  • Brian and Chrissy WGNA
  • Art Fredette RadioRadioX
  • Andy Gregory WEXT
  • Bill McCann WCDB
  • Jeff Morad WEQX
  • Chris Wienk WEXT

Radio Station of the Year

  • RadioRadioX
  • WCDB
  • WEQX
  • WEXT
  • WGNA
  • WVCR

Photographer of the Year

  • Frankie Cavone
  • Dave DeCresente
  • Rudy Lu
  • Andre Pilarczyk
  • Shannon Straney
  • Kiki Vassilakis

Music Video of the Year

  • Jocelyn & Chris Arndt “Outta My Head”
  • Taina Asili “We Are Rising”
  • Buggy Jive "Another Song About the Moon"
  • The Clay People - "GenRX"
  • Front Biz "Little Mutants"
  • Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band - "Blood/Grain/Cocaine"
  • pencildive "Cricket Man"
  • Prince Daddy & The Hyena "Lauren"

Record of the Year

  • Brother Hemlock “Good Ol Days”
  • TJ Foster “You are the Future”
  • Gibson Brothers “Cool Drink of Water”
  • Honey Slider “Ghostlighting”
  • Charles O’more “Nineteen + Won”
  • Sam Reed ft. The Heavenly Echos “Prophet”
  • David Tyo “Long Way Home”
  • Madison Vandenberg “What I’m Looking for”

Album of the Year

  • Jocelyn and Chris Arndt “The Fun in the Fight”
  • Taina Asili "Resiliencia"
  • Bright Dog Red “How’s By you?”
  • Candy Ambulance “Traumantic”
  • The Figgs “Shady Grove”
  • JB!! aka Dirty Moses “Libations”
  • Jim Gaudet “Real Stories and Other Tall Tales”
  • Prince Daddy and the Hyena “Cosmic Thrill Seekers”
Breaking News