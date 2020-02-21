Eastbound Jesus, Let's Be Leonard, Wild Adriatic and more among Eddies Music Awards nominees

SCHENECTADY — The best of the Capital Region music scene will be on display as part of the second annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards to be held at 6 p.m. April 5 at Proctor’s Theater.

The Eddies Music Awards features an eclectic mix of 34 categories which include classical music to jazz to jam bands as well as the people who cover the music scene will be recognized.

Some new categories include The Hang which will award the best place to take in a show and other new categories such as Country Cover band of the Year, Music Recording Studio and Record Label of the Year.

“Adding the country cover band category allowed us to separate and nominate more country artists, and we separated metal and hard rock music from punk and hard core for similar reasons,” said Jim Murphy, co-founder and co-organizer in a news release. “And the absence of recording studio and record label categories last year was an oversight we had to fix.”

Some of the nominees include local ties such as Wild Adriatic of Saratoga Springs who were nominated for Rock/Pop Artist of the Year; Greenwich’s Eastbound Jesus nominated for Americana Artist of the Year and Let’s Be Leonard of Saratoga Springs nominated for Jam Band of the Year.