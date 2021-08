Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-4-8, Late: 7-7-0

Win 4: Early: 0-9-7-8, Late: 8-2-1-6

Take 5: Early: 1-23-26-28-34, Late: 5-20-21-22-30

Pick 10: 4-16-17-18-19-24-29-36-38-43-45-46-51-54-56-57-65-66-73-80

NY Lotto: 4-10-11-20-41-49 Bonus Number: 32

Cash4Life: 10-21-44-53-58 Cash Ball: 3

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: 4-3-6

Win 4: 5-5-4-2

Take 5: 1-13-24-28-34

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0