New York State Lottery winning numbers July 30
Friday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-4-9, Late: 4-3-6

Win 4: Early: 9-2-8-3, Late: 5-5-4-2

Take 5: Early: 32-39-3-37-20, Late: 34-1-28-24-13

Pick 10: 6-16-18-26-28-29-34-37-44-46-48-52-54-61-68-71-72-74-75-78

Cash 4 Life: 02-12-15-33-46, Cash Ball: 1

Thursday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 5-2-5

Win 4: Late: 1-5-6-5

Take 5: Late: 16-17-24-18-6

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

