 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 29
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers July 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-8-0; Late: 5-2-5

Win 4: Early: 6-7-7-7; Late: 1-5-6-5

Take 5: Early: 36-17-39-27-26; Late: 16-17-24-18-6

Pick 10: 2-5-6-7-9-10-20-22-24-26-27-30-36-40-45-47-50-54-56-80

Cash 4 Life: 04-18-26-34-42, Cash Ball: 2

Wednesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 3-2-1

Win 4: Late: 1-5-6-6

Take 5: Late: 05-17-21-34-36

Powerball: 25-30-53-59-60, Power Ball: 5, Powerplay: 3x

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lil Nas X’s upcoming album tracklist has leaked

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News