New York State Lottery winning numbers July 29

Thursday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-8-0; Late: 5-2-5
Win 4: Early: 6-7-7-7; Late: 1-5-6-5
Take 5: Early: 36-17-39-27-26; Late: 16-17-24-18-6
Pick 10: 2-5-6-7-9-10-20-22-24-26-27-30-36-40-45-47-50-54-56-80
Cash 4 Life: 04-18-26-34-42, Cash Ball: 2
Wednesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 3-2-1
Win 4: Late: 1-5-6-6
Take 5: Late: 05-17-21-34-36
Powerball: 25-30-53-59-60, Power Ball: 5, Powerplay: 3x
Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.
