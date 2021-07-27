 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 28
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers July 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-6-3 Late: 3-2-1

Win 4: Early: 8-5-3-7 Late: 1-5-6-6

Take 5: Early: 3-28-39-37-38 Late: 5-17-21-34-36

Pick 10: 1-5-7-8-17-20-21-25-30-36-41-48-49-52-53-63-71-72-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 8-11-12-13-23 Cash Ball: 1

New York State Lotto: 4-11-24-39-40-59 Bonus Ball: 3

Powerball: 25-30-53-59-60 Powerball: 5

Tuesday’s late numbers

Mega Millions: 2-35-36-54-64 Mega Ball: 11

Late numbers, if not listed, are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Smith’s new thriller lands at Netflix

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News