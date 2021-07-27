New York State Lottery winning numbers July 28

Wednesday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-6-3 Late: 3-2-1
Win 4: Early: 8-5-3-7 Late: 1-5-6-6
Take 5: Early: 3-28-39-37-38 Late: 5-17-21-34-36
Pick 10: 1-5-7-8-17-20-21-25-30-36-41-48-49-52-53-63-71-72-79-80
Cash 4 Life: 8-11-12-13-23 Cash Ball: 1
New York State Lotto: 4-11-24-39-40-59 Bonus Ball: 3
Powerball: 25-30-53-59-60 Powerball: 5
Tuesday’s late numbers
Mega Millions: 2-35-36-54-64 Mega Ball: 11
Late numbers, if not listed, are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.
