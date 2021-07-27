 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 27
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 27

Tuesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-1-1 Late: 3-6-3

Win 4: Early: 6-8-6-7 Late: 7-5-6-2

Take 5: Early: 13-19-27-37-39 Late: 5-9-26-18-19

Pick 10: 4-12-17-19-34-35-42-46-47-48-49-50-55-60-64-68-70-71-76-79

Cash 4 Life: 12-20-22-55-59 Cash ball: 3

Monday’s late numbers

Numbers: 5-9-8

Win 4: 9-5-8-2

Take 5: 23, 28, 29, 33, 34

Late numbers, if not listed, are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

