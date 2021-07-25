 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 24
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 24

Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-1-0, Late: 5-6-3

Win 4: Early: 6-6-4-0; Late: 8-5-0-6

Pick 10: 13-14-16-19-23-28-29-38-40-44-47-48-53-58-59-67-72-75-78-80

Cash 4 Life: 37-40-49-53-55, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 59-52-54-53-50-31, Bonus: 35

Powerball: 01-04-11-59-67, Power Ball: 10, Powerplay: 2x

Take 5: 38-19-7-26-23

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 1-6-5

Win 4: Late: 4-2-8-9

Take 5: 39-12-33-36-27

Megamillions: 13-17-19-40-69, Mega Ball: 17; Megaplier 3x

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

