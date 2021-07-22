 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 22
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers July 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-4-6, Late: 5-2-7

Win 4: Early: 4-2-3-1, 1-1-6-0

Pick 10: 9-19-21-29-30-36-38-39-44-45-46-48-51-56-59-63-68-75-77-80

Cash 4 Life: 36-50-51-52-55, Cash Ball: 1

Take 5: 3-32-14-19-16

Wednesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 2-0-0

Win 4: Late: 7-8-0-7

Take 5: 38-30-15-33-5

Powerball: 27-28-44-67-68, Powerball number: 11, Power Play: 2x

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Beckinsale has never gone on a date

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News