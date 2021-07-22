New York State Lottery winning numbers July 22

Thursday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-4-6, Late: 5-2-7
Win 4: Early: 4-2-3-1, 1-1-6-0
Pick 10: 9-19-21-29-30-36-38-39-44-45-46-48-51-56-59-63-68-75-77-80
Cash 4 Life: 36-50-51-52-55, Cash Ball: 1
Take 5: 3-32-14-19-16
Wednesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 2-0-0
Win 4: Late: 7-8-0-7
Take 5: 38-30-15-33-5
Powerball: 27-28-44-67-68, Powerball number: 11, Power Play: 2x
Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.
