New York State Lottery winning numbers July 21

Wednesday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-5-1, Late: 2-0-0
Win 4: Early: 7-5-9-1; 7-8-0-7
Pick 10: 10-15-18-19-25-27-28-34-38-41-44-46-47-51-64-65-72-77-78-79
Cash 4 Life: 11-28-45-47-52, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 27-44-16-57-52-54, Bonus: 15
Take 5: 38-30-15-33-5
Tuesday’s late numbers
Megamillions: 10-26-30-52-57, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier 2x
Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.
