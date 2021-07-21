 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 21
Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-5-1, Late: 2-0-0

Win 4: Early: 7-5-9-1; 7-8-0-7

Pick 10: 10-15-18-19-25-27-28-34-38-41-44-46-47-51-64-65-72-77-78-79

Cash 4 Life: 11-28-45-47-52, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 27-44-16-57-52-54, Bonus: 15

Take 5: 38-30-15-33-5

Tuesday’s late numbers

Megamillions: 10-26-30-52-57, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier 2x

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

