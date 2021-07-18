New York State Lottery winning numbers July 18

Sunday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-4-5
Win 4: Early: 0-7-0-2
Pick 10: 3-7-17-19-20-23-24-28-38-39-42-45-46-47-49-53-60-65-72-74
Cash 4 Life: 01-31-40-49-55, Cash Ball: 3
Saturday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 0-6-6
Win 4: Late: 4-8-8-8
Take 5: 32-37-34-10-5
Powerball: 15-22-38-54-66, Power Ball: 3, Powerplay: 2x
For late numbers, see poststar.com or the next day’s paper.
