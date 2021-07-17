New York State Lottery winning numbers July 17

Saturday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-2-9
Win 4: Early: 0-0-7-3
Pick 10: 2-16-21-23-27-28-31-32-33-35-39-43-50-59-60-61-64-68-73-78
Cash 4 Life: 8-9-25-35-52 Cash Ball: 1
New York State Lotto: 30-34-46-47-56-58 Bonus Ball: 23
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 4-4-2
Win 4: Late: 2-0-9-6
Take 5: 1-5-11-31-38
Mega Millions: 24-25-47-52-57 Mega Ball: 24
For late numbers, see poststar.com or the next day’s paper.
