New York State Lottery winning numbers July 17
Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-2-9

Win 4: Early: 0-0-7-3

Pick 10: 2-16-21-23-27-28-31-32-33-35-39-43-50-59-60-61-64-68-73-78

Cash 4 Life: 8-9-25-35-52 Cash Ball: 1

New York State Lotto: 30-34-46-47-56-58 Bonus Ball: 23

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-4-2

Win 4: Late: 2-0-9-6

Take 5: 1-5-11-31-38

Mega Millions: 24-25-47-52-57 Mega Ball: 24

For late numbers, see poststar.com or the next day’s paper.

