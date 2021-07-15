 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 14
New York State Lottery winning numbers July 14

Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-1-2; Late: 1-9-3

Win 4: Early: 6-9-4-2; 7-2-5-4

Pick 10: 01-02-03-05-08-11-17-35-36-42-44-49-51-57-62-65-66-69-76-79

Cash 4 Life: 10-21-35-46-48, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 02-20-33-50-56-58, Bonus: 47

Take 5: 31-28-4-10-16

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 3-5-3

Win 4: Late: 1-0-2-0

Take 5: 16-10-24-11-27

For late numbers, see poststar.com or the next day’s paper.

