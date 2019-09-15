Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 6-1-4, Late: 2-2-5
Win-4 Early: 3-6-5-7, Late: 2-5-9-6
Pick 10: 2-7-9-10-11-13-17-29-33-35-37-38-42-47-50-54-59-69-72-76
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 21-26-29-36-37
Mega Millions: 06-16-37-59-62, Mega Ball: 05, Megaplier: x2
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
