Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-0-7, Late: 1-0-8

Win 4: Early: 4-1-7-7, Late: 5-3-8-1

Pick 10: 14-18-21-29-30-36-39-41-45-49-51-57-58-61-68-71-74-75-76-80

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 08-09-14-25-34

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

