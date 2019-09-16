Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-0-1 Late: 1-9-4
Win-4: Early: 1-7-0-5 Late: 6-7-9-1
Pick 10: 5-11-15-16-28-30-45-49-50-52-53-57-59-65-67-70-72-74-77-78
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 2-10-14-21-34
