Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 3-3-1, Late: 2-7-3

Win-4 Early: 6-2-1-5, Late: 5-4-5-5

Pick 10: 4-5-10-12-17-19-27-28-30-32-41-45-51-54-57-63-69-75-77-79

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 02-04-29-33-37

Mega Millions: 04-11-13-19-31, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: x4

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

