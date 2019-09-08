Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 3-3-1, Late: 2-7-3
Win-4 Early: 6-2-1-5, Late: 5-4-5-5
Pick 10: 4-5-10-12-17-19-27-28-30-32-41-45-51-54-57-63-69-75-77-79
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 02-04-29-33-37
Mega Millions: 04-11-13-19-31, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: x4
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
