Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-2-6, Late: 8-2-9
Win-4: Early: 2-1-4-9, Late: 1-3-7-6
Pick 10: 3-4-6-9-14-17-20-27-32-34-35-36-44-52-54-56-66-69-78-80
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 12-18-19-22-25
Cash 4 Life: 925-32-36-60, Cash Ball: 03
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
