{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-2-6, Late: 8-2-9

Win-4: Early: 2-1-4-9, Late: 1-3-7-6

Pick 10: 3-4-6-9-14-17-20-27-32-34-35-36-44-52-54-56-66-69-78-80

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 12-18-19-22-25

Cash 4 Life: 925-32-36-60, Cash Ball: 03

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments