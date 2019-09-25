{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-6-7, Late: 5-1-2

Win 4: Early: 7-3-6-9, Late: 3-5-3-6

Pick 10: 6-9-10-14-18-20-24-33-44-48-56-61-62-64-67-70-71-75-76-79

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 04-05-09-23-26

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

