Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 9-7-7, Late: 8-6-0 Win-4: Early: 9-4-2-6, Late: 0-9-0-1 Pick 10: 2-4-11-15-21-25-30-40-44-45-53-60-63-66-68-69-70-71-72-74 Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 02-11-17-28-38 Cash 4 Life: 10-15-35-42-54, Cash Ball: 03 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-7-7, Late: 8-6-0
Win-4: Early: 9-4-2-6, Late: 0-9-0-1
Pick 10: 2-4-11-15-21-25-30-40-44-45-53-60-63-66-68-69-70-71-72-74
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 02-11-17-28-38
Cash 4 Life: 10-15-35-42-54, Cash Ball: 03
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
