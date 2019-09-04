{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-1-8, Late: 1-2-0

Win 4: Early: 3-9-1-1, Late: 0-8-1-3

Pick 10: 10-11-14-17-24-30-31-35-37-38-45-52-55-58-59-65-67-68-70-71

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 01-03-08-18-38

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

