Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-5-6, Late: 7-1-4 Win-4: Early: 7-8-4-5, Late: 8-4-4-7 Pick 10: 5-6-8-9-11-13-14-15-21-25-41-47-52-53-55-72-73-74-76-77 Saturday’s Late NumbersTake 5: 2-7-35-36-39 Powerball: 14-41-50-56-57, Powerball: 18, Powerplay: x5 Lotto: 2-11-29-30-43-44, Bonus: 50

