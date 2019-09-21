{{featured_button_text}}

Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 5-0-7, Late: 6-1-9 Win-4: Early: 4-9-0-5, Late: 7-8-8-3 Pick 10: 4-9-14-15-19-20-25-26-32-41-42-49-53-58-61-63-67-69-73-78 Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 17-27-30-36-38 Cash 4 Life: 8-11-15-22-29, Cash Ball: 3 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

