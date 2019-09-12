Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-2-2, Late: 7-3-4
Win 4: Early: 0-1-9-1, Late: 1-8-8-2
Pick 10: 1-5-7-13-15-19-28-30-33-34-36-43-53-54-58-66-68-71-76-78
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tuesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 01-08-23-28-32
Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.