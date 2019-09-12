{{featured_button_text}}
Numbers: Early: 4-2-2, Late: 7-3-4

Win 4: Early: 0-1-9-1, Late: 1-8-8-2

Pick 10: 1-5-7-13-15-19-28-30-33-34-36-43-53-54-58-66-68-71-76-78

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 01-08-23-28-32

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

