{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-3-4, Late: 4-8-5

Win 4: Early: 0-4-0-0, Late: 2-1-0-3

Pick 10: 8-11-18-20-22-26-28-32-34-37-42-43-47-55-56-62-63-67-70-73

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 12-18-22-24-32

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments