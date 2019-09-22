Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-9-7, Late: 4-9-8
Win-4: Early: 6-8-3-4, Late: 8-6-3-6
Pick 10: 9-12-19-24-26-32-33-40-41-42-50-52-55-58-63-66-68-69-72-76
Saturday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 3-16-20-27-29
Powerball: 1-9-22-36-68, Powerball: 22, Powerplay: x2
Lotto: 4-10-21-28-30-43, Bonus: 32
