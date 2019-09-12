{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-3-4, Late: 3-6-8

Win-4: Early: 4-2-5-0, Late: 5-2-5-5

Pick 10: 1-10-12-15-26-28-38-47-51-53-61-63-65-69-70-71-72-75-78-80

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Wednesday’s late numbers Take 5: 8-15-23-26-34

New York Lotto: 2-9-10-35-58-59, Bonus: 26

Powerball: 6-17-24-53-57, Powerball: 03, Powerplay: x3

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments