Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-3-5, Late: 8-7-7

Win-4: Early: 9-5-7-1, Late: 1-5-1-6

Pick 10: 4-10-15-19-24-26-27-28-32-33-37-51-53-54-60-62-66-67-70-75

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 4-14-15-18-35

Powerball: 11-20-41-42-56, Powerball: 06, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 19-31-44-47-48-55, Bonus: 15

