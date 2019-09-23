Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-7-5 Late: 2-3-4
Win-4: Early: 3-3-1-2 Late: 3-3-1-2
Pick 10: 4-5-8-12-19-25-26-28-33-42-48-49-52-56-57-66-68-73-74-75
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 10-13-18-24-35
