Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-1-4, Late: 0-4-0
Win-4: Early: 1-3-2-5, Late: 4-9-1-1
Pick 10: 9-10-12-13-20-21-22-24-27-43-47-51-52-59-60-61-62-65-69-80
Saturday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 2-3-8-33-38
Powerball: 11-27-31-36-67, Powerball: 11, Powerplay: x2
Lotto: 1-9-14-22-24-25, Bonus: 52
