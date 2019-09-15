{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-1-4, Late: 0-4-0

Win-4: Early: 1-3-2-5, Late: 4-9-1-1

Pick 10: 9-10-12-13-20-21-22-24-27-43-47-51-52-59-60-61-62-65-69-80

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 2-3-8-33-38

Powerball: 11-27-31-36-67, Powerball: 11, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 1-9-14-22-24-25, Bonus: 52

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments