Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-6-9, Late: 6-8-0
Win-4: Early: 8-6-8-3, Late: 9-6-3-0
Pick 10: 2-5-7-8-10-11-16-19-24-33-35-37-41-48-49-55-53-69-75-78
Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 8-29-31-33-37
Cash 4 Life: 1-5-48-50-51, Cash Ball: 1
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
