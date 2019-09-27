{{featured_button_text}}

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-6-9, Late: 6-8-0

Win-4: Early: 8-6-8-3, Late: 9-6-3-0

Pick 10: 2-5-7-8-10-11-16-19-24-33-35-37-41-48-49-55-53-69-75-78

Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 8-29-31-33-37

Cash 4 Life: 1-5-48-50-51, Cash Ball: 1

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

