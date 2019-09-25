{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-1-1, Late: 0-4-7

Win 4: Early: 3-0-8-9, Late: 2-1-5-8

Pick 10: 1-8-13-16-19-25-26-28-37-39-41-51-54-55-59-66-67-68-74-75

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 3-6-10-19-23

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

