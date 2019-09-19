{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-3-4, Late: 0-5-1

Win 4: Early: 7-9-6-3, Late: 8-8-7-9

Pick 10: 2-5-16-18-19-20-32-38-40-43-44-47-48-54-64-65-67-68-75-78

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 08-23-24-33-38

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

