Thursday’s winning numbers Numbers: Early: 6-3-0, Late: 5-7-0 Win-4: Early: 5-5-7-3, Late: 5-1-6-3 Pick 10: 2-3-6-13-15-17-23-25-28-29-31-36-37-47-49-50-53-56-68-80 Wednesday’s late numbers Take 5: 1-8-11-19-20 New York Lotto: 8-18-21-23-29-56, Bonus: 10 Powerball: 14-19-39-47-51, Powerball: 15, Powerplay: x3 Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-3-0, Late: 5-7-0
Win-4: Early: 5-5-7-3, Late: 5-1-6-3
Pick 10: 2-3-6-13-15-17-23-25-28-29-31-36-37-47-49-50-53-56-68-80
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 1-8-11-19-20
New York Lotto: 8-18-21-23-29-56, Bonus: 10
Powerball: 14-19-39-47-51, Powerball: 15, Powerplay: x3 Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
