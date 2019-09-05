{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-2-9, Late: 3-6-4

Win-4: Early: 3-6-8-6, Late: 5-6-3-4

Pick 10: 2-5-7-10-14-15-16-17-18-21-25-30-32-37-41-47-53-55-58-68

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 1-18-26-28-34

New York Lotto: 8-20-37-51-53-59, Bonus: 10

Powerball: 4-8-30-52-59, Powerball: 02, Powerplay: x10

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

