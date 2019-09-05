Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-2-9, Late: 3-6-4
Win-4: Early: 3-6-8-6, Late: 5-6-3-4
Pick 10: 2-5-7-10-14-15-16-17-18-21-25-30-32-37-41-47-53-55-58-68
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 1-18-26-28-34
New York Lotto: 8-20-37-51-53-59, Bonus: 10
Powerball: 4-8-30-52-59, Powerball: 02, Powerplay: x10
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.