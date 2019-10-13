Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-4-2, Late: 1-1-1
Win-4: Early: 9-1-3-0, Late: 5-2-7-1
Pick 10: 3-7-10-12-15-17-21-26-28-37-43-50-57-58-60-68-70-71-74-75
Saturday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 1-2-7-25-28
Powerball: 12-29-34-53-65, Powerball: 23, Powerplay: x2
Lotto: 13-15-27-30-46-51, Bonus: 59
