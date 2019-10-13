{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-4-2, Late: 1-1-1

Win-4: Early: 9-1-3-0, Late: 5-2-7-1

Pick 10: 3-7-10-12-15-17-21-26-28-37-43-50-57-58-60-68-70-71-74-75

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 1-2-7-25-28

Powerball: 12-29-34-53-65, Powerball: 23, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 13-15-27-30-46-51, Bonus: 59

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments