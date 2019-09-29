{{featured_button_text}}
Numbers: Early: 9-2-6, Late: 2-1-6

Win-4: Early: 9-8-4-2, Late: 7-2-1-8

Pick 10: 2-5-6-7-11-20-22-25-26-28-32-41-45-46-53-62-68-72-74-76

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 13-16-27-32-34

Powerball: 15-23-34-51-55, Powerball: 04, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 1-13-29-38-46-59, Bonus: 09

