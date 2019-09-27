Thursday’s winning numbers Numbers: Early: 6-2-8, Late: 3-0-1
Win-4: Early: 5-5-3-2, Late: 8-5-4-3
Pick 10: 6-7-11-18-22-28-30-34-36-38-45-46-47-51-58-64-65-76-77-78
Wednesday’s late numbers Take 5: 12-21-24-33-36
New York Lotto: 07-24-27-38-55-58, Bonus: 45
Powerball: 37-43-44-45-53, Powerball: 25, Powerplay: x3
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
