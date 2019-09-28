{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 2-7-6, Late: 5-4-5

Win-4 Early: 5-8-6-2, Late: 8-1-0-9

Pick 10: 1-9-11-22-23-24-25-26-31-32-34-36-40-46-47-48-62-65-68-72

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 1-7-19-34-35

Mega Millions: 12-20-31-43-45, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: x3

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments