Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 2-7-6, Late: 5-4-5
Win-4 Early: 5-8-6-2, Late: 8-1-0-9
Pick 10: 1-9-11-22-23-24-25-26-31-32-34-36-40-46-47-48-62-65-68-72
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 1-7-19-34-35
Mega Millions: 12-20-31-43-45, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: x3
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
